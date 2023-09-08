Man jailed after two killed in Superior bar shooting

One man is in custody and two are dead after a shooting last week at the 4 Aces Bar in Superior.

According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 call at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, about the shooting.

Kraig Benson is alleged to have shot two Superior residents, 49-year-old Jennifer Savage Benson and 43-year-old Logan Gardner, before fleeing.

Benson was captured by officers from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol. He was initially taken to the Missoula County Detention Center.

One of the alleged victims died at the scene and another died after being transported from the scene.

Authorities from Mineral County and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Mineral County officials hosted a meeting at the Superior High School gym to provide support for community. Mental health providers were present to work with residents.